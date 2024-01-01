Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Laporte restaurants you'll love

Laporte restaurants
  • Laporte

Must-try Laporte restaurants

Vern's Place

4120 West County Road 54G, Laporte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried chicken dinner$19.99
Vern's famous broasted chicken dinner! Half chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and a biscuit.
The 54G$16.99
House roast beef with Swiss cheese, peppers and onions, horseradish cream sauce on Texas toast.
Fish and chips$15.99
Lightly battered cod, French fries and coleslaw.
More about Vern's Place
Wedgewood Hospitality Group - Tapestry House

3212 N Overland Trail, Laporte

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Wedgewood Hospitality Group - Tapestry House
Swing Station

3311 West CR 54 G P.o box 125, Laporte

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Swing Station
