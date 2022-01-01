Go
Toast

La Puerta

TACOS, TUNES, & TEQUILA… that’s what we’re all about. We’ve always envisioned La Puerta as a hangout for people who want to be treated with a high level of hospitality while enjoying quality Mexican food and drinks in a fun atmosphere. Our Sinaloa inspired family recipes demand we make nearly everything on the menu fresh daily and we never use artificial flavorings or enhancers. Our specialty drinks are made with the freshest ingredients and juices. We squeeze every lime, and while it may take a few minutes, we strive to make a damn good drink that delivers maximum refreshment. Whether you’re enjoying our Carne Asada tacos or our fresh-squeezed margaritas, you will be shown sincere appreciation for your business and a genuine good time.

560 4th Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

560 4th Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fairweather

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poke Vida

No reviews yet

Poke Vida is now open in San Diego's East Village community! We're here to bring you the freshest fish and ingredients, made your way, to keep you living your best life. Eat Poke. Live Vida.

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

No reviews yet

SPILL THE BEANS 7am-5pm | 7 days a week -
THE SMOKING GUN 3pm-10pm M-F & 11am-10pm Sat & Sun

Barleymash

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston