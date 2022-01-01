La Puerta
TACOS, TUNES, & TEQUILA… that’s what we’re all about. We’ve always envisioned La Puerta as a hangout for people who want to be treated with a high level of hospitality while enjoying quality Mexican food and drinks in a fun atmosphere. Our Sinaloa inspired family recipes demand we make nearly everything on the menu fresh daily and we never use artificial flavorings or enhancers. Our specialty drinks are made with the freshest ingredients and juices. We squeeze every lime, and while it may take a few minutes, we strive to make a damn good drink that delivers maximum refreshment. Whether you’re enjoying our Carne Asada tacos or our fresh-squeezed margaritas, you will be shown sincere appreciation for your business and a genuine good time.
560 4th Ave
Location
560 4th Ave
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
