Laramie restaurants you'll love

Laramie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Laramie

Laramie's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Laramie restaurants

Turtle Rock Coffee image

 

Turtle Rock Coffee

270 N 9th Street, Laramie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full Bombastic$9.40
turkey, bacon, cream cheese, ancho chiopotle sauce, spinach, banana peppers, pepper jack cheese served on grilled focaccia
Breakfast Scrambler$5.85
Egg, Potato and cheese in a bowl- add toppings
Breakfast Burrito$4.50
Egg, potato, cheese, and chorizo
More about Turtle Rock Coffee
Wyoming Rib & Chop House image

 

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

2415 Grand Ave, Laramie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
2 Outa 3$9.95
Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
Born in a Barn image

 

Born in a Barn

100 E. Ivinson st, Laramie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$10.99
Plain hamburger cooked to your liking
All Burger start with our homemade bun and 2 quarter patties. Lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle are FREE upon request.
Barn fries or Pub chips are FREE with burger. Upgrade you side for only $0.99
10 Traditional$15.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings
Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected
Choose any 1 wing sauce OR
Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
5 Traditional$10.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings
Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected
Choose any 1 wing sauce OR
Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
More about Born in a Barn
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery image

PIZZA

Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery

404 S 4th St, Laramie

Avg 4.4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cream Cheese Bacon Jalapenos$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños, filled with cream cheese, Maple syrup drizzle. 6 in an order, unless puny then more!
The Fun Guy Pizza$12.00
Fungi Fun GUY! Garlic Olive Oil, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onion, goat cheese, mozz
Pork Love$16.00
All the Good MEATS!!!! Rustic crush tomato, Niman Meats Capocollo, Genoa, Sopressata salumi, prosciutto, mozz, parmesan
More about Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery
Cavalryman Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cavalryman Steakhouse

4425 S 3rd St, Laramie

Avg 4.2 (1177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger$12.95
An amazing seasoned vegan patty cooked perfectly and topped with mixed greens and balsamic reduction.
Striploin 12 oz$31.95
The connoisseur's steak, also called the New York Strip, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Ribeye 12 oz$33.95
Well marbled, juicy and flavorful, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
More about Cavalryman Steakhouse
Accomplice The Mycro-Pub image

 

Accomplice The Mycro-Pub

301 Grand Avenue, Laramie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle (Bennies)$9.95
Made to order Belgium waffle, crispy fried chicken tenderloins, spiced maple syrup, poached eggs
Fried Chicken Slidr-San-Which$10.95
Toasted harvest moon bun, hot & crunchy cornflake battered chicken tenderloin, san-sauce, and mango jalapeno glaze
Smoked Chicken Club$12.05
Toasted harvest moon bun, smoked chicken tenderloin, prosciutto ham, san-sauce, tomato confit, and avocado
More about Accomplice The Mycro-Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Inta Juice

2427 Grand Ave. Unit A, Laramie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Citrus Cyclone
Lemonade Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Mango
Purple Hippie Bowl
100% Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl and topped wiht Granola, Chia Seeds, Seasonal Fruit, and Honey.
More about Inta Juice

