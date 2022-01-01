Laramie restaurants you'll love
Turtle Rock Coffee
270 N 9th Street, Laramie
|Popular items
|Full Bombastic
|$9.40
turkey, bacon, cream cheese, ancho chiopotle sauce, spinach, banana peppers, pepper jack cheese served on grilled focaccia
|Breakfast Scrambler
|$5.85
Egg, Potato and cheese in a bowl- add toppings
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.50
Egg, potato, cheese, and chorizo
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
2415 Grand Ave, Laramie
|Popular items
|Small Caesar Salad
|$5.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
|2 Outa 3
|$9.95
Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
Born in a Barn
100 E. Ivinson st, Laramie
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$10.99
Plain hamburger cooked to your liking
All Burger start with our homemade bun and 2 quarter patties. Lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle are FREE upon request.
Barn fries or Pub chips are FREE with burger. Upgrade you side for only $0.99
|10 Traditional
|$15.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings
Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected
Choose any 1 wing sauce OR
Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
|5 Traditional
|$10.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings
Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected
Choose any 1 wing sauce OR
Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
PIZZA
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery
404 S 4th St, Laramie
|Popular items
|Cream Cheese Bacon Jalapenos
|$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños, filled with cream cheese, Maple syrup drizzle. 6 in an order, unless puny then more!
|The Fun Guy Pizza
|$12.00
Fungi Fun GUY! Garlic Olive Oil, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onion, goat cheese, mozz
|Pork Love
|$16.00
All the Good MEATS!!!! Rustic crush tomato, Niman Meats Capocollo, Genoa, Sopressata salumi, prosciutto, mozz, parmesan
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cavalryman Steakhouse
4425 S 3rd St, Laramie
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$12.95
An amazing seasoned vegan patty cooked perfectly and topped with mixed greens and balsamic reduction.
|Striploin 12 oz
|$31.95
The connoisseur's steak, also called the New York Strip, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
|Ribeye 12 oz
|$33.95
Well marbled, juicy and flavorful, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Accomplice The Mycro-Pub
301 Grand Avenue, Laramie
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffle (Bennies)
|$9.95
Made to order Belgium waffle, crispy fried chicken tenderloins, spiced maple syrup, poached eggs
|Fried Chicken Slidr-San-Which
|$10.95
Toasted harvest moon bun, hot & crunchy cornflake battered chicken tenderloin, san-sauce, and mango jalapeno glaze
|Smoked Chicken Club
|$12.05
Toasted harvest moon bun, smoked chicken tenderloin, prosciutto ham, san-sauce, tomato confit, and avocado
Inta Juice
2427 Grand Ave. Unit A, Laramie
|Popular items
|Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
|Citrus Cyclone
Lemonade Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Mango
|Purple Hippie Bowl
100% Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl and topped wiht Granola, Chia Seeds, Seasonal Fruit, and Honey.