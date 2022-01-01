Laramie American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Laramie
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
2415 Grand Ave, Laramie
|Popular items
|Small Caesar Salad
|$5.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
|2 Outa 3
|$9.95
Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
Born in a Barn
100 E. Ivinson st, Laramie
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$10.99
Plain hamburger cooked to your liking
All Burger start with our homemade bun and 2 quarter patties. Lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle are FREE upon request.
Barn fries or Pub chips are FREE with burger. Upgrade you side for only $0.99
|10 Traditional
|$15.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings
Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected
Choose any 1 wing sauce OR
Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
|5 Traditional
|$10.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings
Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected
Choose any 1 wing sauce OR
Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cavalryman Steakhouse
4425 S 3rd St, Laramie
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$12.95
An amazing seasoned vegan patty cooked perfectly and topped with mixed greens and balsamic reduction.
|Striploin 12 oz
|$31.95
The connoisseur's steak, also called the New York Strip, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
|Ribeye 12 oz
|$33.95
Well marbled, juicy and flavorful, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.