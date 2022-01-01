Laramie American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Laramie

Wyoming Rib & Chop House image

 

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

2415 Grand Ave, Laramie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
2 Outa 3$9.95
Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
Born in a Barn image

 

Born in a Barn

100 E. Ivinson st, Laramie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$10.99
Plain hamburger cooked to your liking
All Burger start with our homemade bun and 2 quarter patties. Lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle are FREE upon request.
Barn fries or Pub chips are FREE with burger. Upgrade you side for only $0.99
10 Traditional$15.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings
Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected
Choose any 1 wing sauce OR
Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
5 Traditional$10.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings
Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected
Choose any 1 wing sauce OR
Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
More about Born in a Barn
Cavalryman Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cavalryman Steakhouse

4425 S 3rd St, Laramie

Avg 4.2 (1177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger$12.95
An amazing seasoned vegan patty cooked perfectly and topped with mixed greens and balsamic reduction.
Striploin 12 oz$31.95
The connoisseur's steak, also called the New York Strip, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
Ribeye 12 oz$33.95
Well marbled, juicy and flavorful, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
More about Cavalryman Steakhouse

