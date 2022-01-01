Laramie bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Laramie
More about Born in a Barn
Born in a Barn
100 E. Ivinson st, Laramie
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$10.99
Plain hamburger cooked to your liking
All Burger start with our homemade bun and 2 quarter patties. Lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle are FREE upon request.
Barn fries or Pub chips are FREE with burger. Upgrade you side for only $0.99
|10 Traditional
|$15.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings
Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected
Choose any 1 wing sauce OR
Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
|5 Traditional
|$10.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings
Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected
Choose any 1 wing sauce OR
Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
More about Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery
PIZZA
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery
404 S 4th St, Laramie
|Popular items
|Cream Cheese Bacon Jalapenos
|$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños, filled with cream cheese, Maple syrup drizzle. 6 in an order, unless puny then more!
|The Fun Guy Pizza
|$12.00
Fungi Fun GUY! Garlic Olive Oil, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onion, goat cheese, mozz
|Pork Love
|$16.00
All the Good MEATS!!!! Rustic crush tomato, Niman Meats Capocollo, Genoa, Sopressata salumi, prosciutto, mozz, parmesan
More about Cavalryman Steakhouse
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cavalryman Steakhouse
4425 S 3rd St, Laramie
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$12.95
An amazing seasoned vegan patty cooked perfectly and topped with mixed greens and balsamic reduction.
|Striploin 12 oz
|$31.95
The connoisseur's steak, also called the New York Strip, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.
|Ribeye 12 oz
|$33.95
Well marbled, juicy and flavorful, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of potato.