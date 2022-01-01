Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Laramie

Go
Laramie restaurants
Toast

Laramie restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

2415 Grand Ave, Laramie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken$16.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery image

PIZZA

Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery

404 S 4th St, Laramie

Avg 4.4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Shelia Bird Farms baby kale tossed with smoked chicken, red onion, tomatoes, parm and house caesar dressing.
More about Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Laramie

Mushroom Burgers

Kale Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Tacos

Brulee

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Laramie to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston