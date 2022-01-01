Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Laramie

Go
Laramie restaurants
Toast

Laramie restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Turtle Rock Coffee image

 

Turtle Rock Coffee - UW Neighborhood

270 N 9th Street, Laramie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.35
More about Turtle Rock Coffee - UW Neighborhood
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery image

PIZZA

Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Artisan Bakery

404 S 4th St, Laramie

Avg 4.4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Artisan Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Laramie

Chicken Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Pumpkin Pies

Muffins

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Map

More near Laramie to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston