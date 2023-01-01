Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Larchmont

Larchmont restaurants
Larchmont restaurants that serve clams

Billy & Pete's Social image

 

Billy & Pete's Social

121 Myrtle Blvd, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Happy Clam$18.00
New Haven style, pecorino, parmesan, marinated clams, crispy garlic chips
More about Billy & Pete's Social
Gusto Pizza image

 

Gusto Pizza

18 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$13.00
New England Clam Chowder
More about Gusto Pizza

