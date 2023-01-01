Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Larchmont
/
Larchmont
/
Clams
Larchmont restaurants that serve clams
Billy & Pete's Social
121 Myrtle Blvd, Larchmont
No reviews yet
Happy Clam
$18.00
New Haven style, pecorino, parmesan, marinated clams, crispy garlic chips
More about Billy & Pete's Social
Gusto Pizza
18 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder
$13.00
New England Clam Chowder
More about Gusto Pizza
