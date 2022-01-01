Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Larchmont
/
Larchmont
/
French Toast
Larchmont restaurants that serve french toast
The Grange - Larchmont
158 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont
No reviews yet
Torched French Toast Wedge
$12.95
topped with a mixed-berry compote
More about The Grange - Larchmont
Heritage 147
147 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont
No reviews yet
Maple Custard French Toast
$16.00
lemon curd, jammy strawberries,
maple-butter
More about Heritage 147
