Hot chocolate in Larchmont
Larchmont restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about The Grange
The Grange
158 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont
|Large Frozen Hot Chocolate
|$5.75
|Hot Chocolate Small 12oz
|$3.75
|Small Frozen Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
More about Espresso Cafeto
Espresso Cafeto
1252 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont
|Colombian Hot Chocolate
|$4.65
grinded chocolate spiced with cinnamon, blended and steamed in your choice of milk, for a frothy cup of hot chocolate the colombian way!
|Pepermint Hot Chocolate
|$5.65
Our very own Colombian hot chocolate with our house made pink peppermint syrup. Celebrate the holidays! Wooho!! Need extra? Don't forget our new peppermint cold foam to top it off!