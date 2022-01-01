Hot chocolate in Larchmont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Grange image

 

The Grange

158 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Large Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.75
Hot Chocolate Small 12oz$3.75
Small Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about The Grange
Item pic

 

Espresso Cafeto

1252 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Colombian Hot Chocolate$4.65
grinded chocolate spiced with cinnamon, blended and steamed in your choice of milk, for a frothy cup of hot chocolate the colombian way!
Pepermint Hot Chocolate$5.65
Our very own Colombian hot chocolate with our house made pink peppermint syrup. Celebrate the holidays! Wooho!! Need extra? Don't forget our new peppermint cold foam to top it off!
More about Espresso Cafeto

