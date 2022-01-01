Paninis in Larchmont
Larchmont restaurants that serve paninis
H147 @ the Beach
99 Park Avenue, Larchmont
|CHICKEN CAPRESE PANINI
|$14.00
|GRILLED VEGETABLE PANINI
|$14.00
Gusto Pizza
18 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont
|Parma Panini
|$19.00
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula and balsamic glaze
|Salumi Panini
|$19.00
Ham, Capicola, pepperoni, Swiss cheese, lettuce and Italian dressing
|Veggie Panini
|$17.00
Roasted eggplant, roasted peppers, black olives, sundried tomato, truffle pesto mayonnaise