Pappardelle in Larchmont

Larchmont restaurants
Larchmont restaurants that serve pappardelle

Heritage 147 image

 

Heritage 147

147 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Sugo & Pappardelle$28.00
berkshire pork, kojinut squash, apple cider, madiera, pine nut & sage
More about Heritage 147
Gusto Pizza image

 

Gusto Pizza

18 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle$0.00
Choice of 5 sauces
More about Gusto Pizza

