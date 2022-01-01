Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pappardelle in
Larchmont
/
Larchmont
/
Pappardelle
Larchmont restaurants that serve pappardelle
Heritage 147
147 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont
No reviews yet
Pork Sugo & Pappardelle
$28.00
berkshire pork, kojinut squash, apple cider, madiera, pine nut & sage
More about Heritage 147
Gusto Pizza
18 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont
No reviews yet
Pappardelle
$0.00
Choice of 5 sauces
More about Gusto Pizza
