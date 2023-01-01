Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Larchmont

Go
Larchmont restaurants
Toast

Larchmont restaurants that serve short ribs

Heritage 147 image

 

Heritage 147

147 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS SHORT RIB$16.00
Slow Braised Short Rib$34.00
roasted garlic-cheddar grits,sherried brussels
More about Heritage 147
Item pic

 

Ani Ramen House - Larchmont

1943 Palmer Ave, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Ramen$25.00
3oz sliced braised short rib with togarashi, ginger, yuzu kosho, garlic, soy sauce, with thin noodles, menma, garlic oil, chili paste, shoyu tare, shredded cabbage, yu choy, crispy garlic, scallions.
More about Ani Ramen House - Larchmont

