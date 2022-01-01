Go
L'Ardente

Italian inspired dishes by Chef David Deshaies - experience the fire of Italian cuisine in DC.

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW Suite 100

Popular Items

Carbonara$24.00
guanciale, pecorino, black pepper, confit egg yolk*
Insalata di Rucola$16.00
arugula, grilled artichoke, pickled peppers, lemon, parmigiano (v,gf)
Margherita$18.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, basil, Sicilian oregano, EVOO (v)
Lasagna$36.00
40 layers, short rib sugo, truffle mornay, sottocenere cheese
Insalata Cesare$17.00
little gem lettuce, preserved lemon, anchovy dressing, mint breadcrumbs (sf)
Panettone Bread Pudding$12.00
panettone, custard, cinnamon chocolate sauce
Focaccia$7.00
rosemary, fleur de sel (v,df)
Zucca$26.00
fennel sausage ragu, parmigiano, basil, fennel pollen
Torta al Cioccolato$14.00
13 Layer chocolate cake, cacao Barry ganache, coffee amaretto sauce (gf)
Ravioli$22.00
goat cheese, ricotta, winter greens, lemon butter, fresh herbs (v)
Location

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW Suite 100

Washington DC

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
