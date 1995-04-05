Go
Consumer picView gallery

Tortilleria La Real #4 - EDGEBROOK

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

105 East Edgebrook Drive

Houston, TX 77034

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
$10.75

1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 6oz Mexican Rice, 4oz Red Salsa

Popular

Rotisserie Chicken

Item pic
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
$10.75

1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 6oz Mexican Rice, 4oz Red Salsa

Popular
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

105 East Edgebrook Drive, Houston TX 77034

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

THE CRAWFISH POT
orange starNo Reviews
9820 Gulf Fwy #B7 Houston, TX 77034
View restaurantnext
King's BBQ Pasadena - 3800 spencer suit 100
orange starNo Reviews
3800 spencer suit 100 Pasadena, TX 77504
View restaurantnext
Rey del Pollo - Almeda
orange star4.5 • 314
10092 Kleckley Dr Houston, TX 77075
View restaurantnext
The Neighborhood Scoop
orange star4.7 • 2,298
2106 Strawberry Rd. Pasadena, TX 77502
View restaurantnext
Twin Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar - 12802 Gulf Fwy
orange starNo Reviews
12802 Gulf Fwy Unit 100 Houston, TX 77034
View restaurantnext
Lone Star Seafood
orange star4.5 • 95
10990 Fuqua St houston, TX 77089
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Houston

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tortilleria La Real #4 - EDGEBROOK

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston