Tortilleria La Real #8

Tortillas Recién Hechecitas… como en Mexico!

811 S. Mason Rd Suite 155

Popular Items

Taco Carnitas$2.50
Taco Pollo Rostizado$2.50
1 Rotisserie Chicken Taco
1Lb Tortillas Maiz$1.50
1Lb Corn Tortillas- Approx 14 Corn Tortillas per Pound (Warm)
1/2lb Barbacoa Res$6.29
1/2 Shredded Beef Barbacoa, red salsa, onions & Cilantro
Taco Barbacoa$2.50
Arroz Mex 16oz$3.89
16oz Mexican Rice
Horchata 20oz$2.99
20oz Horchata
Frijoles Charros 16oz$4.89
16oz Charro Beans
Salsa Verde 8oz$2.99
Jalapeno Salsa Verde
1 Dz Tortilla Harina$3.09
1 dz Flour Tortillas (Cold)
811 S. Mason Rd Suite 155

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
