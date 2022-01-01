Laredo restaurants you'll love

Go
Laredo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Laredo

Laredo's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Laredo restaurants

Sushi Madre image

SUSHI

Sushi Madre

401 W Saunders Street, Laredo

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cilantro Salmon$17.25
Grilled non-GMO salmon rested in a bed of fried rice with assorted vegetables and house-made cilantro cream.
Edamame$5.95
Young Japanese soy beans. Your choice of spicy or steamed.
Villarreal Roll$10.99
Fried rice, tempura shrimp, ripe avocado and cream cheese.
More about Sushi Madre
Sushi Madre image

SUSHI

Sushi Madre

7124 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 for 22 Tuesday
2 rolls from the promotional list, 2 sunomono crabs, 2 fried rice, order of egg rolls and 2 fountain drinks.
Gyosas$6.15
Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.
Villarreal Roll 2.0 (Karla)$11.95
Breaded shrimp, ripe avocado, fried rice, yaki nori, and cream cheese served with a side of tampico.
More about Sushi Madre
Marla Restaurant image

STEAKS

Marla Restaurant

5904 mcpherson rd,, Laredo

Avg 4.2 (839 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HAM & EGG TACO$2.75
BEANS & EGGS TACO$2.75
Mollete Biscuit$3.00
More about Marla Restaurant
Mulas - San Antonio image

 

Mulas - San Antonio

10211 Golondrina Dr, Laredo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastor$8.50
Mula Large$9.00
Veggie$9.00
More about Mulas - San Antonio
Culture image

 

Culture

1309 Junction Dr., Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soft Shell Crab Taco$10.00
A whole soft shell crab that has been lightly battered in corn starch that is served with our chipotle aoli, salsa verde, cotija cheese and cilantro. Presented in our house made corn tortilla.
Tropical Mango Cheescake$10.00
Graham cracker crusted cheesecake, served with a mango chutney and chamoy sauce with a mango chip
Ribeye Mole Tacos$14.00
Three tacos stuffed with prime ribeye steak that has been chopped up served with our in house made mole, a piece of seared queso fresco, cotija cheese, red onion and chiles toreados. Presented in our house made corn tortillas.
More about Culture
VR Meals image

 

VR Meals

5517 McPherson Rd Suite 9, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 Donuts Variety Box$12.00
Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Package (6oz protein) 02/07-02/11$110.00
Meal Plan 1 Female Week 5$140.00
More about VR Meals
Sushi Madre image

SUSHI

Sushi Madre

3402 E Del Mar Boulevard, Laredo

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 for 22 Tuesday
2 rolls from the promotional list, 2 sunomono crabs, 2 fried rice, order of egg rolls and 2 fountain drinks.
Poblano Soup$6.75
Poblano pepper based cream soup, served with crisp corn tortilla chips and fresh monterrey cheese.
Edamame$5.95
Young Japanese soy beans. Your choice of spicy or steamed.
More about Sushi Madre
Sushi Madre image

SUSHI

Sushi Madre

8610 McPherson Road, Laredo

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyosas$6.15
Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.
Poblano Soup$6.75
Poblano pepper based cream soup, served with crisp corn tortilla chips and fresh monterrey cheese.
Egg Rolls$6.95
4 pc. pork/tuna and vegetables served with spicy sweet and sour sauce.
More about Sushi Madre
Cosmos Bar and Grill image

 

Cosmos Bar and Grill

7518 McPherson Rd., Laredo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gourmet Cheeseburger$14.00
Panchos (6)$11.00
Tuna Tostada (4)$20.00
More about Cosmos Bar and Grill
Tacolare Restaurant image

 

Tacolare Restaurant

4803 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#8 Quesadilla COMBO$8.00
2 QUESADILLAS, includes borracho beans, and a drink
Fajita TORTA$3.00
Bolillo bread with meat, cheese, mayo, avocado, and tomato
#1 Fajita COMBO$8.00
4 Tacos, includes borracho beans, and a drink
More about Tacolare Restaurant
Scratch Sandwich Company image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Sandwich Company

X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD, Laredo

Avg 4.4 (932 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN
| Our signature chicken tenders are coated in spicy Buffalo sauce & placed on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, housed cured pickles, & a drizzle of our cilantro ranch dressing |
ADULT GRILLED CHEESE
| Toasted country loaf with perfectly melted Cheddar, provolone, & Monterrey Jack cheese with tomatoes & fresh arugula |
32OZ POZOLE VERDE$8.00
| 32 oz container of our signature green pozole (chicken) | Served with a side of chopped onions, cilantro, and limes |
More about Scratch Sandwich Company
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

7305 McPherson Rd, Laredo

Avg 4.5 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Pollo Feliz Express image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollo Feliz Express

3619 San Dario Ave, Laredo

Avg 4.7 (969 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Whole Chicken (8pcs. Mixed)$14.99
More about Pollo Feliz Express
Mulas - Laredo image

 

Mulas - Laredo

10211 Golondrina Dr, Laredo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mulas - Laredo
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

2413 Jacaman Rd., Laredo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about BurgerIM
Tremendo Taco image

 

Tremendo Taco

7709 McPherson Rd Bldg A, Ste 102-A, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Coliflor Frita$7.00
Half of a full Cauliflour with our special "Agua Chile" and special creamy sauce
Tacos Trompo Al Pastor$11.00
3 "Al Pastor" or pork adobado served on double corn tortillas with onion and cilantro on the side
Tacos Bistek$11.00
3 Steak Tacos, like the traditional "carne asada" taquitos
More about Tremendo Taco
Banner pic

 

Gateway Bagel Co.

3502 East Del Mar Boulevard, Laredo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Poppa$6.50
A fan favorite! Bacon, egg, and American cheese with plain cream cheese and roasted jalapenos on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
The Texican$6.25
Savory Mexican chorizo, scrambled egg, and American cheese topped with our signature Gateway Green Sauce on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
The New Yorker$6.50
Delicious scrambled eggs, American cheese, and thick-cut bacon on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
More about Gateway Bagel Co.
Banner pic

 

Tacos Locos

1600 Water ST Suite A300, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tacos Locos
Banner pic

 

La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe

1713 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Quesabrosas

4819 SAN BERNARDO, LAREDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Combo 2$12.99
4 quesadillas, 1 drink
Chocorrol$0.99
More about Quesabrosas
Restaurant banner

 

Quesabrosas Mcpherson

8511 MCPHERSON RD, LAREDO TX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Quesabrosas Mcpherson
Restaurant banner

 

Tacolare 2

1212 International Suite #4, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tacolare 2
Restaurant banner

 

QueSabrosas Park

1920 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about QueSabrosas Park
Restaurant banner

 

Gateway Bagel Downtown

1219 Matamoros St, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Gateway Bagel Downtown
Restaurant banner

 

Quesabrosas Mines Rd

9505 MINES RD, LAREDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Quesabrosas Mines Rd

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Laredo

Salmon

Tacos

Chipotle Chicken

Edamame

Egg Rolls

Eel

California Rolls

Brisket

Map

More near Laredo to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston