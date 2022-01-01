Laredo restaurants you'll love
Laredo's top cuisines
Must-try Laredo restaurants
SUSHI
Sushi Madre
401 W Saunders Street, Laredo
|Popular items
|Cilantro Salmon
|$17.25
Grilled non-GMO salmon rested in a bed of fried rice with assorted vegetables and house-made cilantro cream.
|Edamame
|$5.95
Young Japanese soy beans. Your choice of spicy or steamed.
|Villarreal Roll
|$10.99
Fried rice, tempura shrimp, ripe avocado and cream cheese.
SUSHI
Sushi Madre
7124 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo
|Popular items
|2 for 22 Tuesday
2 rolls from the promotional list, 2 sunomono crabs, 2 fried rice, order of egg rolls and 2 fountain drinks.
|Gyosas
|$6.15
Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.
|Villarreal Roll 2.0 (Karla)
|$11.95
Breaded shrimp, ripe avocado, fried rice, yaki nori, and cream cheese served with a side of tampico.
STEAKS
Marla Restaurant
5904 mcpherson rd,, Laredo
|Popular items
|HAM & EGG TACO
|$2.75
|BEANS & EGGS TACO
|$2.75
|Mollete Biscuit
|$3.00
Mulas - San Antonio
10211 Golondrina Dr, Laredo
|Popular items
|Pastor
|$8.50
|Mula Large
|$9.00
|Veggie
|$9.00
Culture
1309 Junction Dr., Laredo
|Popular items
|Soft Shell Crab Taco
|$10.00
A whole soft shell crab that has been lightly battered in corn starch that is served with our chipotle aoli, salsa verde, cotija cheese and cilantro. Presented in our house made corn tortilla.
|Tropical Mango Cheescake
|$10.00
Graham cracker crusted cheesecake, served with a mango chutney and chamoy sauce with a mango chip
|Ribeye Mole Tacos
|$14.00
Three tacos stuffed with prime ribeye steak that has been chopped up served with our in house made mole, a piece of seared queso fresco, cotija cheese, red onion and chiles toreados. Presented in our house made corn tortillas.
VR Meals
5517 McPherson Rd Suite 9, Laredo
|Popular items
|6 Donuts Variety Box
|$12.00
|Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Package (6oz protein) 02/07-02/11
|$110.00
|Meal Plan 1 Female Week 5
|$140.00
SUSHI
Sushi Madre
3402 E Del Mar Boulevard, Laredo
|Popular items
|2 for 22 Tuesday
2 rolls from the promotional list, 2 sunomono crabs, 2 fried rice, order of egg rolls and 2 fountain drinks.
|Poblano Soup
|$6.75
Poblano pepper based cream soup, served with crisp corn tortilla chips and fresh monterrey cheese.
|Edamame
|$5.95
Young Japanese soy beans. Your choice of spicy or steamed.
SUSHI
Sushi Madre
8610 McPherson Road, Laredo
|Popular items
|Gyosas
|$6.15
Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.
|Poblano Soup
|$6.75
Poblano pepper based cream soup, served with crisp corn tortilla chips and fresh monterrey cheese.
|Egg Rolls
|$6.95
4 pc. pork/tuna and vegetables served with spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Cosmos Bar and Grill
7518 McPherson Rd., Laredo
|Popular items
|Gourmet Cheeseburger
|$14.00
|Panchos (6)
|$11.00
|Tuna Tostada (4)
|$20.00
Tacolare Restaurant
4803 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo
|Popular items
|#8 Quesadilla COMBO
|$8.00
2 QUESADILLAS, includes borracho beans, and a drink
|Fajita TORTA
|$3.00
Bolillo bread with meat, cheese, mayo, avocado, and tomato
|#1 Fajita COMBO
|$8.00
4 Tacos, includes borracho beans, and a drink
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Sandwich Company
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD, Laredo
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN
| Our signature chicken tenders are coated in spicy Buffalo sauce & placed on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, housed cured pickles, & a drizzle of our cilantro ranch dressing |
|ADULT GRILLED CHEESE
| Toasted country loaf with perfectly melted Cheddar, provolone, & Monterrey Jack cheese with tomatoes & fresh arugula |
|32OZ POZOLE VERDE
|$8.00
| 32 oz container of our signature green pozole (chicken) | Served with a side of chopped onions, cilantro, and limes |
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
7305 McPherson Rd, Laredo
|Popular items
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
|Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollo Feliz Express
3619 San Dario Ave, Laredo
|Popular items
|#1 Whole Chicken (8pcs. Mixed)
|$14.99
Tremendo Taco
7709 McPherson Rd Bldg A, Ste 102-A, Laredo
|Popular items
|Coliflor Frita
|$7.00
Half of a full Cauliflour with our special "Agua Chile" and special creamy sauce
|Tacos Trompo Al Pastor
|$11.00
3 "Al Pastor" or pork adobado served on double corn tortillas with onion and cilantro on the side
|Tacos Bistek
|$11.00
3 Steak Tacos, like the traditional "carne asada" taquitos
Gateway Bagel Co.
3502 East Del Mar Boulevard, Laredo
|Popular items
|The Big Poppa
|$6.50
A fan favorite! Bacon, egg, and American cheese with plain cream cheese and roasted jalapenos on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
|The Texican
|$6.25
Savory Mexican chorizo, scrambled egg, and American cheese topped with our signature Gateway Green Sauce on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
|The New Yorker
|$6.50
Delicious scrambled eggs, American cheese, and thick-cut bacon on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
Tacos Locos
1600 Water ST Suite A300, Laredo
La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe
1713 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo
Quesabrosas
4819 SAN BERNARDO, LAREDO
|Popular items
|Combo 2
|$12.99
4 quesadillas, 1 drink
|Chocorrol
|$0.99
Quesabrosas Mcpherson
8511 MCPHERSON RD, LAREDO TX
Tacolare 2
1212 International Suite #4, Laredo
QueSabrosas Park
1920 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo
Gateway Bagel Downtown
1219 Matamoros St, Laredo
Quesabrosas Mines Rd
9505 MINES RD, LAREDO