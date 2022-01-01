Laredo food trucks you'll love

Must-try food trucks in Laredo

Mulas - San Antonio image

 

Mulas - San Antonio

10211 Golondrina Dr, Laredo

Pastor$8.50
Mula Large$9.00
Veggie$9.00
Mulas - Laredo image

 

Mulas - Laredo

10211 Golondrina Dr, Laredo

Ribeye$9.75
Pastor$9.25
Nachos$4.50
Tacolare Restaurant image

 

Tacolare Restaurant

4803 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo

Fajita TORTA$3.00
Bolillo bread with meat, cheese, mayo, avocado, and tomato
QuesaBirria Tacos$10.00
-3 Tacos
-1 Consome
-Onions,Cilantro,Lime
Brisket SUPER Q.$15.00
Two 14 inch flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and meat. Includes sour cream, guacamole, salsas, and lime.
