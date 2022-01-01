Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Laredo

Laredo restaurants that serve barbacoas

Scratch Sandwich Company image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Sandwich Company

X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD, Laredo

Avg 4.4 (932 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BARBACOA BURGER$13.00
| A hearty breakfast our smoked barbacoa burger is loaded with shredded cheese blend, a fried egg, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, mayo, & our chipotle salsa | Served with a side of warm hash browns |
BARBACOA BENEDICT$13.00
| Hispanic take on our Benedict Arnold | 2 warm biscuits cut in half, topped with smoked barbacoa, a poached egg each, a drizzle of our chipotle hollandaise sauce and fresh cilantro | Served with a side of warm hash browns |
More about Scratch Sandwich Company
Item pic

 

La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe

1713 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Barbacoa$3.99
Barbacoa 1 lb.$16.00
Beef cheek meat slow cooked with Mexican herbs & spices. Served with warm tortillas, salsas and cabbage cilantro slaw.
Plato Barbacoa$12.00
More about La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe
Tremendo Taco image

 

Tremendo Taco

7709 McPherson Rd Bldg A, Ste 102-A, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbacoa by the Pound$15.00
More about Tremendo Taco

