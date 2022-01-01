Barbacoas in Laredo
Laredo restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Scratch Sandwich Company
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Sandwich Company
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD, Laredo
|BARBACOA BURGER
|$13.00
| A hearty breakfast our smoked barbacoa burger is loaded with shredded cheese blend, a fried egg, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, mayo, & our chipotle salsa | Served with a side of warm hash browns |
|BARBACOA BENEDICT
|$13.00
| Hispanic take on our Benedict Arnold | 2 warm biscuits cut in half, topped with smoked barbacoa, a poached egg each, a drizzle of our chipotle hollandaise sauce and fresh cilantro | Served with a side of warm hash browns |
More about La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe
La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe
1713 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo
|Taco Barbacoa
|$3.99
|Barbacoa 1 lb.
|$16.00
Beef cheek meat slow cooked with Mexican herbs & spices. Served with warm tortillas, salsas and cabbage cilantro slaw.
|Plato Barbacoa
|$12.00