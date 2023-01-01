Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
Laredo
/
Laredo
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Laredo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Gorilla Barbecue Restaurant
608 Zapata Hwy., Laredo
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$10.08
More about Gorilla Barbecue Restaurant
Gorilla Barbecue
3910 E. Del Mar, Laredo
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$8.00
More about Gorilla Barbecue
Browse other tasty dishes in Laredo
Chicken Nuggets
Tempura Ice Cream
Chicken Fajitas
Al Pastor Tacos
Tostadas
Crepes
Fried Pickles
Burritos
More near Laredo to explore
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(479 restaurants)
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Pharr
No reviews yet
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Alamo
No reviews yet
Harlingen
No reviews yet
Portland
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(479 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(316 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(898 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(419 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston