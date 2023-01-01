Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Laredo

Go
Laredo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Laredo
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Laredo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Gorilla Barbecue Restaurant

608 Zapata Hwy., Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.08
More about Gorilla Barbecue Restaurant
Item pic

 

Gorilla Barbecue

3910 E. Del Mar, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Gorilla Barbecue

Browse other tasty dishes in Laredo

Chicken Nuggets

Tempura Ice Cream

Chicken Fajitas

Al Pastor Tacos

Tostadas

Crepes

Fried Pickles

Burritos

Map

More near Laredo to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (898 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston