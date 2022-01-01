Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ceviche in
Laredo
/
Laredo
/
Ceviche
Laredo restaurants that serve ceviche
Tacolare 2
1212 International Suite #4, Laredo
No reviews yet
Tosti-Ceviche
$10.00
More about Tacolare 2
Culture Social Bar
1309 Junction Dr., Laredo
No reviews yet
Shrimp Ceviche
$17.00
Marinated shrimp, jicama, mango, red onion served with a roasted habanero, lime cilantro sauce
More about Culture Social Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Laredo
Squid Salad
Fajitas
Fried Rice
Jalapeno Poppers
California Rolls
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
More near Laredo to explore
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Pharr
No reviews yet
Alamo
No reviews yet
Harlingen
No reviews yet
Portland
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(272 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(386 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(797 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston