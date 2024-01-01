Chai lattes in Laredo
Laredo restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Aroma de Cafe - South Location - 4160 South Zapata Highway, Suite 7
Aroma de Cafe - South Location - 4160 South Zapata Highway, Suite 7
4160 South Zapata Highway, Laredo
|Masala Chai Latte
|$0.00
Homemade masala chai served with milk hot or iced. Sweetened with cane sugar.
More about Aroma De Café - Trailer on Del Mar - Trailer On Del Mar
Aroma De Café - Trailer on Del Mar - Trailer On Del Mar
3502 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo
|Masala Chai Latte (Hot)
|$0.00
Home-made Masala Chai. A combination of black tea, traditional spices, and steamed milk.
|Strawberry Chai Latte
|$5.25
A non-coffee option that will keep you wanting more! Our homemade chai mixed with strawberry and vanilla and your choice of milk. Served hot or iced.