Chai lattes in Laredo

Laredo restaurants
Laredo restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Aroma de Cafe - South Location - 4160 South Zapata Highway, Suite 7

4160 South Zapata Highway, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Latte$0.00
Homemade masala chai served with milk hot or iced. Sweetened with cane sugar.
More about Aroma de Cafe - South Location - 4160 South Zapata Highway, Suite 7
Item pic

 

Aroma De Café - Trailer on Del Mar - Trailer On Del Mar

3502 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Masala Chai Latte (Hot)$0.00
Home-made Masala Chai. A combination of black tea, traditional spices, and steamed milk.
Strawberry Chai Latte$5.25
A non-coffee option that will keep you wanting more! Our homemade chai mixed with strawberry and vanilla and your choice of milk. Served hot or iced.
More about Aroma De Café - Trailer on Del Mar - Trailer On Del Mar

