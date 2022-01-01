Pancakes in Laredo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scratch Sandwich Company image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Sandwich Company

X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD, Laredo

Avg 4.4 (932 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SCRATCH PANCAKES$10.00
| 3 fluffy & delicious pancakes topped with powdered sugar & fresh cut strawberries | Served with a side of maple syrup & house made butter |
PANCAKE (1)$3.00
PANCAKE STACK$6.00
| 9 fluffy delicious silver dollar pancakes topped with powdered sugar & sliced strawberries | Served with a side of maple syrup & house made butter |
More about Scratch Sandwich Company
Consumer pic

 

La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe

1713 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Pancakes$6.00
Pancakes Blue Berry$8.00
Pancakes Orignal Stack$7.00
More about La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe

