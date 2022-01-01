Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tempura ice cream in
Laredo
/
Laredo
/
Tempura Ice Cream
Laredo restaurants that serve tempura ice cream
SUSHI
Sushi Madre
7124 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo
Avg 4.3
(615 reviews)
Ice Cream Tempura
$5.99
More about Sushi Madre
SUSHI
Sushi Madre
3402 E Del Mar Boulevard, Laredo
Avg 4.3
(615 reviews)
Ice Cream Tempura
$5.99
More about Sushi Madre
