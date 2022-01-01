Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tempura ice cream in Laredo

Laredo restaurants
Laredo restaurants that serve tempura ice cream

Sushi Madre image

SUSHI

Sushi Madre

7124 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Ice Cream Tempura$5.99
More about Sushi Madre
Sushi Madre image

SUSHI

Sushi Madre

3402 E Del Mar Boulevard, Laredo

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Ice Cream Tempura$5.99
More about Sushi Madre

