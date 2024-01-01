Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Largo

Largo restaurants
  • Largo
  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Largo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Bro's Pizzeria & Bar - Largo

2535 East Bay Drive, Largo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Bro's Pizzeria & Bar - Largo
#107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New] - #107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New]

2480 E BAY DR, Largo

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH^$14.99
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about #107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New] - #107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New]
#1 WH Largo

7369 Ulmerton Road, Largo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.59
Lightly battered chicken, tossed in your choice of our famous sauces with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
More about #1 WH Largo

