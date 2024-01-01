Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Largo

Largo restaurants
Largo restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs

2961 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Fresh made fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla with blue cheese dressing and swiss cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.
More about Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs
#107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New] - #107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New]

2480 E BAY DR, Largo

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA CHICKEN WRAP^$13.99
Blackened chicken, yellow rice, green onion, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese blend, and spring mix. All topped with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce
More about #107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New] - #107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New]
#1 WH Largo

7369 Ulmerton Road, Largo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.59
Lightly battered chicken, tossed in your choice of our famous sauces with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
More about #1 WH Largo

