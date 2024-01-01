Chicken wraps in Largo
Largo restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs
Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs
2961 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Fresh made fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla with blue cheese dressing and swiss cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.
More about #107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New] - #107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New]
#107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New] - #107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New]
2480 E BAY DR, Largo
|BAJA CHICKEN WRAP^
|$13.99
Blackened chicken, yellow rice, green onion, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese blend, and spring mix. All topped with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce