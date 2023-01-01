Crab rolls in Largo
Largo restaurants that serve crab rolls
More about Seaweed - 2819 West Bay Drive
Seaweed - 2819 West Bay Drive
2819 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs
|Crab Salad Roll
|$8.00
More about Hibachi express largo - 2104 E Bay Dr
Hibachi express largo - 2104 E Bay Dr
2104 E Bay Dr, Largo
|Spicy Crab Roll
|$4.95
Spicy crab inside, with spicy mayo on top.
|Green Dragon Roll (Limited Time)
|$8.95
Eel cucumber inside, avocado and eel sauce on top. Limited time menu for April.
|Crab Roll
|$4.50
crab meat, seaweed outside