Egg benedict in Largo
Largo restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs
Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs
2961 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs
|Eggs Benedict
|$0.00
The classic benedict with twin English muffin halves topped with poached eggs, canadian bacon and hollandaise. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole.
More about Frida's Cafe & Bakery
Frida's Cafe & Bakery
9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo
|Egg Benedict w/ Texas Toast
|$12.09
Texas Toast topped with sliced ham, 1 egg, topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Served with a side of Home fries
|Gluten Free Eggs Benedict
|$12.09
|Eggs Benedict w/ Sliced Baguette
|$11.09
Home fries, sliced ham, 1 egg topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with Sliced Baguette on the side.