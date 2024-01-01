Egg benedict in Largo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs

2961 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$0.00
The classic benedict with twin English muffin halves topped with poached eggs, canadian bacon and hollandaise. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole.
More about Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs
Item pic

 

Frida's Cafe & Bakery

9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Benedict w/ Texas Toast$12.09
Texas Toast topped with sliced ham, 1 egg, topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Served with a side of Home fries
Gluten Free Eggs Benedict$12.09
Eggs Benedict w/ Sliced Baguette$11.09
Home fries, sliced ham, 1 egg topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with Sliced Baguette on the side.
More about Frida's Cafe & Bakery

