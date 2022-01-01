Nachos in Largo
Greek City Cafe
10500 Ulmerton Road, Largo
|GREEK NACHOS
|$7.79
Our homemade chips topped with your choice of gyro or chocken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, feta, olives, and feta dill sauce.
Whiskey Wings Largo #106
2480 e bay dr, largo
|NACHOS BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$11.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and buffalo chicken, served with salsa, sour cream and blue cheese dressing
|NACHOS BEEF CHILI
|$10.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
|NACHOS PORK
|$11.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded pork, drizzled with a kentucky bourbon bbq sauce, served with salsa and sour cream