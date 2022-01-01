Nachos in Largo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FRENCH FRIES

Greek City Cafe

10500 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK NACHOS$7.79
Our homemade chips topped with your choice of gyro or chocken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, feta, olives, and feta dill sauce.
More about Greek City Cafe
Whiskey Wings Largo #106

2480 e bay dr, largo

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHOS BUFFALO CHICKEN$11.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and buffalo chicken, served with salsa, sour cream and blue cheese dressing
NACHOS BEEF CHILI$10.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
NACHOS PORK$11.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded pork, drizzled with a kentucky bourbon bbq sauce, served with salsa and sour cream
More about Whiskey Wings Largo #106

