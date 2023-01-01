Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Largo
/
Largo
/
Pies
Largo restaurants that serve pies
Bro's Pizzeria & Bar - Largo
2535 East Bay Drive, Largo
No reviews yet
16'' Grandma's Pie
$21.00
More about Bro's Pizzeria & Bar - Largo
Frida's Cafe & Bakery
9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo
Avg 4.6
(323 reviews)
Apple Turnover
$3.09
Apple or Cherry filling in pie crust turnover
Apple Pie
$15.49
Peanutbutter Pie
$4.29
More about Frida's Cafe & Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Largo
French Fries
Caesar Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Quesadillas
Nachos
Paninis
Rice Bowls
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Largo to explore
Saint Petersburg
Avg 4.3
(175 restaurants)
Clearwater
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Dunedin
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Oldsmar
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(314 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(284 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(191 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(365 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(162 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(565 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston