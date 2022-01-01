Quesadillas in Largo
Largo restaurants that serve quesadillas
Whiskey Wings Largo #106
2480 e bay dr, largo
|QUESADILLA SHRIMP
|$12.98
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
|QUESADILLA CHEESE*
|$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
|QUESADILLA CHICKEN
|$11.98
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled chicken, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
Frida's Cafe and Bakery
9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo
|Organic Chicken Quesadilla (Tijuana Style)
|$10.19
*Not Included in Combos
Organic Chipotle Chicken Breast, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Cheddar cheese & Parmesan Cheese on Tomato Basil Tortilla, served with a side of Sour Cream, Chopped Onions & Tomatoes