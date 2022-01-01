Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Largo

Go
Largo restaurants
Toast

Largo restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Whiskey Wings Largo #106

2480 e bay dr, largo

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA SHRIMP$12.98
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
QUESADILLA CHEESE*$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
QUESADILLA CHICKEN$11.98
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled chicken, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
More about Whiskey Wings Largo #106
Item pic

 

Frida's Cafe and Bakery

9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Organic Chicken Quesadilla (Tijuana Style)$10.19
*Not Included in Combos
Organic Chipotle Chicken Breast, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Cheddar cheese & Parmesan Cheese on Tomato Basil Tortilla, served with a side of Sour Cream, Chopped Onions & Tomatoes
More about Frida's Cafe and Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Largo

Cake

Hummus

Cookies

Rice Bowls

Greek Salad

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Salmon

Map

More near Largo to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston