Shrimp rolls in Largo
Largo restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about iThai & Sushi Restaurant - 11002 Seminole Blvd
iThai & Sushi Restaurant - 11002 Seminole Blvd
11002 Seminole Blvd, Largo
|Magic Shrimp Krab Roll
|$12.99
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado topped with crab stick, and special sauce
More about Hibachi express largo - 2104 E Bay Dr
Hibachi express largo - 2104 E Bay Dr
2104 E Bay Dr, Largo
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.95
Tempura shrimp and cucumber inside with eel sauce on top.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.95
Tempura shrimp and cucumber inside with eel sauce on top.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.95
Tempura shrimp and cucumber inside with eel sauce on top.