Shrimp tempura in Largo
Largo restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about iThai & Sushi Restaurant - 11002 Seminole Blvd
iThai & Sushi Restaurant - 11002 Seminole Blvd
11002 Seminole Blvd, Largo
|Shrimp Tempura App
|$12.99
4 shrimp, 2 onions, 2 broccoli, 2 sweet potatoes dipped in tempura batter and deep fried, served with tempura sauce
More about Hibachi express largo - 2104 E Bay Dr
Hibachi express largo - 2104 E Bay Dr
2104 E Bay Dr, Largo
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.95
Tempura shrimp and cucumber inside with eel sauce on top.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.95
Tempura shrimp and cucumber inside with eel sauce on top.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.95
Tempura shrimp and cucumber inside with eel sauce on top.