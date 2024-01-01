Sliders in Largo
Largo restaurants that serve sliders
More about #107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New]
2480 E BAY DR, Largo
|SLIDERS WHISKY BURGER
|$15.99
Angus steak burgers topped with bacon, american cheese, fried onion tanglers and our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
Served on 3 brioche slider buns with french fries
More about #1 WH Largo
#1 WH Largo
7369 Ulmerton Road, Largo
|Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
|$13.99
Thinly sliced beef, smothered with sautéed onions, musrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese. Served on brioche buns.
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$15.99
Three mini perfectly seasoned all-beef patties, topped with American cheese, sautéed onions and pickles on soft brioche buns.