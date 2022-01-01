Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Largo

Go
Largo restaurants
Toast

Largo restaurants that serve tacos

Kogi Chicken Taco image

CHEESESTEAKS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

KOGI GRILL

7161 ULMERTON RD, Largo

Avg 4.8 (917 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Shell$0.50
Kogi Chicken Taco$2.75
Served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo
Kogi Spicy Pork Taco$2.75
Served on corn a tortilla with lettuce mix and topped with chopped green onions and Gochu-Mayo
More about KOGI GRILL
Whiskey Wings Largo #106 image

 

Whiskey Wings Largo #106

2480 e bay dr, largo

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACOS$10.99
3 street tortillas with blackened, fried or grilled haddock, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, and drizzled with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce,
Served with black beans and rice
CHICKEN TACOS$10.99
3 street tortillas with grilled chicken, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, drizzled with a sriracha ranch dressing, Served with black beans and rice
PORK TACOS$10.99
3 street tortillas with Kentucky bourbon bbq pulled pork, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion. Served with black beans and rice
More about Whiskey Wings Largo #106

