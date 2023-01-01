Tuna rolls in Largo
Largo restaurants that serve tuna rolls
iThai & Sushi Restaurant - 11002 Seminole Blvd
11002 Seminole Blvd, Largo
|Tuna on Fire Roll
|$12.99
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, krab, and asparagus, tempura fried and garnished with
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.99
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and scallions
Hibachi express largo - 2104 E Bay Dr
2104 E Bay Dr, Largo
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$5.50
6 pieces tuna avocado sushi roll. Great extra for protein, carbs and fiber.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.95
Spicy tuna inside, with spicy mayo on top.
