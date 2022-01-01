Lark
Seasonally inspired dining and drinks made with local ingredients. Featuring small and large plates and craft cocktails in a stylish, comfortable setting.
60 S. Main St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
60 S. Main St
Janesville WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sandwich Bar
Great sandwiches in a unique environment
Genisa Wine Bar
Enjoy a relaxing evening of good conversation, great drinks and elegant atmosphere in downtown Janesville’s only historically preserved Italianate-style building.
The Looking Glass
We strive to provide you high quality food through our purchase of ingredients at local vendors. Seasonally we feature inclusions from The Janesville Farmer's market. Our menu is prepared fresh to order and worth the wait!
Rock County Brewing Company
Local Craft Beer from Janesville, WI