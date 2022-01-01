Go
Seasonally inspired dining and drinks made with local ingredients. Featuring small and large plates and craft cocktails in a stylish, comfortable setting.

60 S. Main St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)

Popular Items

Goat Cheese Gnocchi$24.00
Local ramps, roasted mushrooms, goat's milk yogurt
2nd Course: Veal Cabbage Rolls$42.00
MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES
GF. Bacon-mushroom white Bolognese, rice, Savoy cabbage
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Roasted garlic-soy vinaigrette, sesame seeds
Sticky Wings$8.00
Halloumi$11.00
3rd Course: Nougat
MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES
GF. Valhrona chocolate pudding, caramel jam, rice crunch
1st Course: Local Asparagus
MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES
GF. Whipped goat cheese, Blis elixir
Sisig$12.00
Fried egg, pork belly, jalapeno, soy sauce
Artisanal Cheese Board$14.00
Crostini, preserves, pickles, nuts
Fried Olives$8.00
Breaded blue cheese olives, lemon aioli
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

60 S. Main St

Janesville WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
