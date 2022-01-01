Go
Larkin Filling Station

Enjoy a scratch-made lunch 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m Monday through Friday. The Filling Station is a 1930’s gas station retrofitted to accommodate a modern lunch restaurant with a focus on fresh flavors and seasonal ingredients as well as exceptional service.
Full menu available for take-out.
In addition to lunch, the Filling Station kitchen is a full service catering facility and operates as a private event venue after hours. Contact our team for more information!

745 Seneca Street

Popular Items

Full Order of Fries$5.00
Full order served with two house-made dipping sauces. Perfect for sharing.
Salmon BLT$12.00
Seared Salmon, Bibb Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Dill Garlic Aioli, Brioche, Served with Mixed Green Salad
Split Sandwich$12.00
Half Turkey Club OR Roasted Vegetable Sandwich served with Cup of Soup OR Half Salad (Salad exclusions may apply or be subject to upcharge)
Half / Side Order of Fries$3.00
Great side for any sandwich or special. Dipping sauces not included.
Beet & Farro Salad$9.00
Arugula & Mixed Greens, Yellow & Red Beets, Pistachios, Farro, Citrus Curls, Feta, Sunflower Seeds, Citrus White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Filling Station Cobb$9.00
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Smoked Moody Blue, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Red Wine Mustard Vinaigrette
Turkey Club$11.00
Turkey Breast, House Cured Canadian Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Pumpernickel, Served with House Potato Chips
House Burger$10.00
4oz. Beef Patty, Mild Cheddar Cheese, House Chili Aioli, LTO, House Pickle, Spiced Potato Bun, Served with Seasoned Potato Chips
Caprese Sandwich$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Basil Pesto, Balsamic, Toasted Bianco Bun, Served with Mixed Green Salad
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Caraway Croutons, Crispy Shallot, Caesar Dressing, Lemon Wedge
See full menu

Location

745 Seneca Street

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

