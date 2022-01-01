Larkspur restaurants you'll love

Go
Larkspur restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Larkspur

Larkspur's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Scroll right

Must-try Larkspur restaurants

Sushi Ko at Larkspur image

 

Sushi Ko at Larkspur

1819 Larkspur Landing Cir, Larkspur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy crunchy Tuna Roll$11.00
tuna tartar, cucumber, chili mayo with tempura bits
Hamachi Nigiri$8.00
yellowtail
Maguro Nigiri$8.00
tuna
More about Sushi Ko at Larkspur
Roma Antica Larkspur image

PIZZA • PASTA

Roma Antica Larkspur

286 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur

Avg 4.7 (1698 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrata alla Caprese$16.00
Fresh creamy burrata cheese served with seasonal organic tomatoes, fresh basil with balsamic reduction
Lasagna$19.00
Traditional baked housemade Lasagna served in Bolognese ragu
Polipo alla griglia$17.00
Mediterranean Octopus, roasted fingerling potatoes and Chimichurri sauce.
More about Roma Antica Larkspur
Equator Coffees Larkspur image

PASTRY

Equator Coffees Larkspur

240 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Frittata Sandwich$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
16oz Coffee$3.50
16oz filtered black coffee
Vanilla Latte$5.25
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
More about Equator Coffees Larkspur
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

125 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur

Avg 4.3 (4348 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic & Wine Seasoning$6.00
(0 cal)
3 Course Girls Night In for 4$79.00
Gather your girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
More about The Melting Pot
Restaurant banner

 

Left Bank - Larkspur

507 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Left Bank - Larkspur
Map

More near Larkspur to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston