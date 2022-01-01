Larkspur restaurants you'll love
More about Sushi Ko at Larkspur
Sushi Ko at Larkspur
1819 Larkspur Landing Cir, Larkspur
|Popular items
|Spicy crunchy Tuna Roll
|$11.00
tuna tartar, cucumber, chili mayo with tempura bits
|Hamachi Nigiri
|$8.00
yellowtail
|Maguro Nigiri
|$8.00
tuna
More about Roma Antica Larkspur
PIZZA • PASTA
Roma Antica Larkspur
286 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur
|Popular items
|Burrata alla Caprese
|$16.00
Fresh creamy burrata cheese served with seasonal organic tomatoes, fresh basil with balsamic reduction
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Traditional baked housemade Lasagna served in Bolognese ragu
|Polipo alla griglia
|$17.00
Mediterranean Octopus, roasted fingerling potatoes and Chimichurri sauce.
More about Equator Coffees Larkspur
PASTRY
Equator Coffees Larkspur
240 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur
|Popular items
|Breakfast Frittata Sandwich
|$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
|16oz Coffee
|$3.50
16oz filtered black coffee
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.25
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
125 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur
|Popular items
|Garlic & Wine Seasoning
|$6.00
(0 cal)
|3 Course Girls Night In for 4
|$79.00
Gather your girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
|Chocolate Fondue Wafers
|$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
More about Left Bank - Larkspur
Left Bank - Larkspur
507 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur