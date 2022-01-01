Fondue in Larkspur

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Left Bank - Larkspur

507 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Fondue$14.00
brie, blue, and goat cheese, Madeira wine
More about Left Bank - Larkspur
Chocolate Fondue Wafers image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

125 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur

Avg 4.3 (4348 reviews)
Takeout
Retail Tea Light Fondue Pot
A unique fondue pot for keeping your cheese and chocolate warm with a candle.
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
4 Course Fondue Night In for 2$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
More about The Melting Pot

