Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Profiterole in
Larkspur
/
Larkspur
/
Profiterole
Larkspur restaurants that serve profiterole
Farmshop Marin
2233 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur
No reviews yet
PROFITEROLES
$15.00
More about Farmshop Marin
Left Bank - Larkspur -
507 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur
No reviews yet
Les Profiteroles
$10.00
cream puffs, artisan vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate sauce, almonds
More about Left Bank - Larkspur -
Browse other tasty dishes in Larkspur
Calamari
Salmon
Prawns
Ravioli
More near Larkspur to explore
San Rafael
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Mill Valley
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
San Anselmo
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Sausalito
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Corte Madera
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Greenbrae
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Ross
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(57 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(205 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(264 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(837 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston