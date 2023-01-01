Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Profiterole in Larkspur

Larkspur restaurants
Larkspur restaurants that serve profiterole

Item pic

 

Farmshop Marin

2233 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PROFITEROLES$15.00
More about Farmshop Marin
Banner pic

 

Left Bank - Larkspur -

507 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Les Profiteroles$10.00
cream puffs, artisan vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate sauce, almonds
More about Left Bank - Larkspur -

