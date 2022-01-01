Go
La Ronda image
Caterers

La Ronda

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

27 E Greenbrook Rd

North Plainfield, NJ 07060

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chaulafan de Pollo$17.99
Lapingachos (Solo)$3.99
Encebollado$15.99
Chicharron con Mote y Toastado$9.99
Picada Ecuatoriana$25.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

27 E Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield NJ 07060

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Taco Bout It

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guatepan Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Bendita

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy an authentic Mexican experience and cuisine!

Better Than Philly Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

La Ronda

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston