La Rotisserie du Coin
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
10710 71st Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10710 71st Rd
Forest Hills NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
E Fresh
Come in and enjoy!
Cheeburger Cheeburger
We specialize in crafting mouth-watering meals and providing superb customer service. Order online for delivery or pickup!
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Come in and enjoy!
5 Burro Cafe
Indoor and outdoor dining available. Bar seating. Takeout, delivery and online ordering. No reservations. First come, first serve.
Kitchen:
Sun-Weds 12pm-11pm
Thurs-Sat 12pm-12am
Bar til 1am 7 days a week