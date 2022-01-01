Go
Toast

La Rotisserie du Coin

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

10710 71st Rd • $

Avg 4.1 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Chicken$25.00
Rotisserie Potatoes$7.00
String Beans$7.00
Onion Soup Gratinee$12.00
Hot Onion Soup with Gruyere Cheese & Croutons.
Pommes Frites$7.00
Aioli Sauce$1.00
Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Homemade Mayo Sauce “Samurai” in French Baquette.
Whole Chicken/4 Sides$36.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.95
Homemade Rotisserie Chicken Salad with Celery, Onions, Mayo, & Homemade Seasoning in Toasted Whole Wheat or White Bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10710 71st Rd

Forest Hills NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

E Fresh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cheeburger Cheeburger

No reviews yet

We specialize in crafting mouth-watering meals and providing superb customer service. Order online for delivery or pickup!

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

5 Burro Cafe

No reviews yet

Indoor and outdoor dining available. Bar seating. Takeout, delivery and online ordering. No reservations. First come, first serve.
Kitchen:
Sun-Weds 12pm-11pm
Thurs-Sat 12pm-12am
Bar til 1am 7 days a week

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston