Go
Consumer picView gallery

La Rotisserie House

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

601 East Main Street

League City, TX 77573

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

601 East Main Street, League City TX 77573

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina - 402 W main st
orange star4.4 • 1,449
402 W main st league city, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Legends Sports Grill - League City
orange star4.4 • 480
6011 W Main Street B106 League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Bada Bing
orange starNo Reviews
2925 Gulf Freeway S League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Red Oak Cafe - League City
orange starNo Reviews
6011 W. Main League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 215-NASA
orange starNo Reviews
21361 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
2502 Gulf Freeway South League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in League City

Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina - 402 W main st
orange star4.4 • 1,449
402 W main st league city, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana - South Shore
orange star4.4 • 1,166
2700 marina bay dr league city, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 084 - Pinnacle Park
orange star4.7 • 960
2515 Gulf Freeway S League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Legends Sports Grill - League City
orange star4.4 • 480
6011 W Main Street B106 League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near League City

Webster

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

La Rotisserie House

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston