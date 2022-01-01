La Rotisserie House
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
601 East Main Street, League City TX 77573
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina - 402 W main st
4.4 • 1,449
402 W main st league city, TX 77573
View restaurant
Legends Sports Grill - League City
4.4 • 480
6011 W Main Street B106 League City, TX 77573
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 215-NASA
No Reviews
21361 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in League City
Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina - 402 W main st
4.4 • 1,449
402 W main st league city, TX 77573
View restaurant
Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana - South Shore
4.4 • 1,166
2700 marina bay dr league city, TX 77573
View restaurant