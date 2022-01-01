Go
LAROUX - Euclid

Come in and enjoy!

22370 Lakeshore Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp$10.00
Corn$1.00
Laroux Base Bag(must get a base bag which includes 2 corn, 3 Potatoes and a butter sauce.$8.00
Shrimp Rich Boy$12.00
Crab Legs$20.00
Louisiana Garlic$3.50
Shrimp Bowl$12.00
Chicken strip basket$10.00
Fresh cut creole fries$4.00
Boiled eggs$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

22370 Lakeshore Blvd

Euclid OH

Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

