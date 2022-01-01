Go
LarryP's Boiling Pot

At LarryPs, we bring the bayou to you with authentic Cajun cuisine right here in the SBC.

420 W Bert Kouns

Popular Items

Corn$1.00
$5 Boiled Crawfish per Lb$5.00
Hot Boiled Crawfish by the pound
Boiled Crawfish (By The Pound)$5.49
per lb
5lb Platter$25.00
5lbs with Corn and Potatoes
Potatoes$2.00
Live Crawfish (By The Sack) 33lbs$85.00
33 lb sack of Fresh Louisiana Crawfish
Butter$1.00
Snack Sack$17.99
2lbs of Crawfish, 6 Shrimp, Corn Potatoes and a Dip.
Sausage$3.00
3lb Platter$17.99
3lbs with Corn and Potatoes
Shreveport LA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
