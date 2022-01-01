Larry’s Pizza - 806 West 22nd Street Suite A-C
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location
806 West 22nd Street, Stuttgart AR 72160