Go
Consumer picView gallery

Larry’s Pizza - 806 West 22nd Street Suite A-C

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

806 West 22nd Street

Stuttgart, AR 72160

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

806 West 22nd Street, Stuttgart AR 72160

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Grumpy Rabbit Lonoke
orange star4.8 • 302
105 W. Front St. Lonoke, AR 72086
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Stuttgart

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Larry’s Pizza - 806 West 22nd Street Suite A-C

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston