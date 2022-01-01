Go
L'Artusi

West Village mainstay with craveable Italian pasta + more.

228 West 10th St • $$$

Avg 4.8 (3729 reviews)

Popular Items

Cacio e Pepe$21.00
Black Pepper, Pecorino and Butter
Roasted Mushrooms$20.00
Pancetta, Fried Egg, Chilies and Ricotta Salata
Hanger Steak$32.00
Crispy Potatoes and Salsa Bianco
Bucatini$23.00
Pancetta, Tomato, Chilies and Pecorino
Tagliatelle$25.00
Bolognese Bianco (Chicken, Veal, Pork) and Parmesan
Broccoli Rabe$10.00
Nonna Rose's Peppers, Breadcrumbs, Garlic and Parmesan
Olive Oil Cake$14.00
Golden Raisin Marmellata, Vin Santo and Crème Fraiche
Spaghetti with Ramps$24.00
Ramps, Chilies and Parmesan
Garganelli$23.00
Mushroom Ragu and Ricotta Salata
Roasted Chicken$32.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms and Scallions

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

228 West 10th St

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
