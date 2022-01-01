L'Artusi
West Village mainstay with craveable Italian pasta + more.
228 West 10th St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
228 West 10th St
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
