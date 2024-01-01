Go
Banner picView gallery

Las Boyas - 191 Beachfront

Open today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

191 Beachfront

Manasquan, NJ 08736

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

191 Beachfront, Manasquan NJ 08736

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buoy's - 539 E Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
539 E Main Street Manasquan, NJ 08736
View restaurantnext
The Breeze
orange starNo Reviews
101 First Ave Manasquan, NJ 08736
View restaurantnext
The Salty Whale and Guesthouse - Manasquan NJ
orange starNo Reviews
390 East Main Street Manasquan, NJ 08736
View restaurantnext
Sinners Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
20 Inlet Dr Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
Esposito's Pizza-Manasquan - 233 east Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
233 east Main Street Manasquan, NJ 08736
View restaurantnext
Waypoint 622 - 622 Green Ave
orange starNo Reviews
622 Green Ave Brielle, NJ 08730
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manasquan

Surf Taco - Manasquan - Manasquan
orange star4.6 • 1,877
121 Parker Ave Manasquan, NJ 08736
View restaurantnext
Harpoon Willy's
orange star4.1 • 1,001
2655 River Rd Manasquan, NJ 08736
View restaurantnext
Max Devros
orange star4.3 • 271
142 Main St Manasquan, NJ 08736
View restaurantnext
Main Scoop Creamery
orange star4.4 • 61
140 B Main St Manasquan, NJ 08736
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Manasquan

Sea Girt

No reviews yet

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Las Boyas - 191 Beachfront

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston