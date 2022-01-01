Las Catrina Modern Mexican
Las Catrinas Mexican & Tequila Bar offers the best authentic Mexican food with unique gourmet recipes of high quality fresh ingredients within a fun casual dining environment and a lively bar atmosphere. Get place for Happy Hour and for social get togethers with friends and colleagues. Come sample our unique varieties of tequila and join us for events and featured entertainment nights.
3035 SOUTH FEDERAL HWY
Delray Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
