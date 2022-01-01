Go
Toast

Las Catrina Modern Mexican

Las Catrinas Mexican & Tequila Bar offers the best authentic Mexican food with unique gourmet recipes of high quality fresh ingredients within a fun casual dining environment and a lively bar atmosphere. Get place for Happy Hour and for social get togethers with friends and colleagues. Come sample our unique varieties of tequila and join us for events and featured entertainment nights.

3035 SOUTH FEDERAL HWY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SD Guacamole$0.75
MAHI MAHI PLATTER$16.00
CARNITAS ENCHILADAS$15.00
PEQUITO$25.00
See full menu

Location

3035 SOUTH FEDERAL HWY

Delray Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Creme Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Veg Eat Foods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Poke Company

No reviews yet

The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!

Treehouse 46

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston